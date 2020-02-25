Energy interests lobby for open discussion of river management issues

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls and 16 other energy and conservation leaders have called on the Governors of Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Montana to prioritize collaborative solutions to Lower Snake River management issues, including the long-term decline of salmon and steelhead populations.

The federal government is expected to soon release its Columbia River System Operation Draft Environmental Impact Statement. The document is intended to help solve complex challenges facing the Pacific Northwest.

As it reviews the future management of Columbia River dams, a number of issues could impact a variety of economic bases. Those include the identity and cultural values of Columbia Basin tribes, federal treaties and responsibilities. Regional economies, including farming, transportation, fishing, recreation, port and tribal enterprises are also affected.

And, the policies will also have direct impacts on electric system reliability, affordability, and de-carbonization.

As a group, the energy interests say the region must come together on a plan to recover harvestable salmon and steelhead populations, while protecting agricultural services and strengthened electricity production.

"Idaho Falls Power is committed to working collaboratively to better understand the needs of all stakeholders in our region to progress towards solutions that meet our diverse needs," said Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie. "I have appreciated the mutual respect and understanding this group of stakeholders has offered to each other and look forward to continuing progress."

The group admits the pending EIS could be divisive, they say they are open to forging a path forward. They say the group hopes to find sustainable solutions for fish and wildlife, tribal treaty and trust resources, electricity, food production, transportation, and recreation.

You can see the full open letter to Governors Little, Brown, Bullock and Inslee below.