Family owned carwash turns into Blackfoot’s newest laundromat

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After 20 years in business, the Oakridge Store Carwash is now Sophie's Suds and Dry Cleaners.

“We definitely needed some kind of service that would take care of people’s clothes,” said Paul Wolfley, co-owner of Sophie's.

After Maple Street Laundromat burned down in 2018, people in Blackfoot had fewer options to clean their clothes.

“They did a whale of a business, that’s where I took all my stuff. I talked to the owner of it and he said they weren’t going to open again,” Wolfley said.

The Wolfley family saw an opportunity to make a change. Months of renovations turned the former car wash into a laundromat.

Sophie's offers 21 washing machines and 14 dryers, custom ironing and starch services. Dry cleaning is done off-site.

Your Valet Dry Cleaning in Pocatello picks the dry cleaning on Wednesdays and returns it the following week.

“It’s not if, it’s when it’ll change that they pick it up a couple times a week and then we’ll have a three-day turnaround that way,” Wolfley said.

Sophie's opened for business on Valentine's Day, and has gotten a lot of love from the community so far, Wolfley said.

“There’s just been an extreme need for that kind of business in Blackfoot. I’m glad we did it. We’ve got gobs of car washes in Blackfoot and we only have a certain amount of cars,” Wolfley said.

Sophie's is located at 1801 E. Airport Road. They're open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the dry cleaning area, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the self-serve laundry area.