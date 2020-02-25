Sensor Medica takes a step forward

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Foot problems can be a pain, and when being seen by different specialists, opinions can differ.

Now a company on South Utah in Idaho Falls is working to eliminate the uncertainty by bringing different pieces of research and technology together in one place.

"We're really looking to help treat the whole person, specialties are going to include physical therapy, orthopedics, chiropractic, nurse practitioners, podiatry, we're running the gambit,” Dr. Brady Wirick said.

Sensor Medica North America CEO Kendon Howard says, "Something that is really new is being able to take dynamic data and turning it into a corrective device that helps people walk the way they're supposed to.”

After getting your feet scanned and measured, they can use a milling machine to custom make orthotics for your unique feet.

Sensor Medica works with doctors throughout the region, so if this is something you're interested in, your local doctor can likely help you.