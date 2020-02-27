Gas leak affects three block area of Idaho Falls

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A gas leak in the alley of the 600 block of Garfield and Cleveland has prompted the Idaho Falls Fire Department to close off access to the area. The incident was discovered at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

There are no injuries.

The area involved is in the 600 block of Garfield and Cleveland behind Central Park. Idaho Falls Power has shut off power in a three block area, including Freeman to Fanning and Garfield to Gladstone. People in that area should find warm places to stay until the leak is repaired and power is turned back on.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown. Intermountain Gas is working to repair the leak. There is no estimated time of repair, but officials hope to have power restored by around 3:30 p.m.