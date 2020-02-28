Burn victim fights for his life

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The man severely burned in a Pocatello house fire is fighting for his life.

The fire department says a man in his 60's and a woman in her 50's were able to get out of this Quinn Road mobile home when it caught fire Tuesday night.

Both were taken to Portneuf Medical Center with burns.

The man's injuries were so severe that he was flown to the burn unit at the University of Utah Medical Center.

He told firefighters he fell asleep while smoking in bed, and when he woke up, he was surrounded by flames.

Two dogs were killed in the fire.

The mobile home was a total loss.