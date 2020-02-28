Museum of Idaho director honored

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Business Review has named Museum of Idaho Executive Director Karen Baker one of Idaho's CEO's of influence for 2020.



She is one of 20 people honored this year.

Since Baker became executive director of the museum in 2016, she has led a number of major projects, including an expansion of the museum's mission and a doubling of its physical size. She also leads a group of numerous eastern Idaho nonprofits.

Honorees for the CEO of Influence award are nominated by their peers and contacts. Past honorees then review the nominations, looking for candidates who consistently demonstrate strong leadership, integrity, values, and commitment to excellence and diversity. The program is in its tenth year.