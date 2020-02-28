Sho-Ban students prep for native dance at capitol building

Local News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Youth dancers are getting ready for a performance they’ll never forget. Fourth and fifth graders from the Lillian Vallely School will be performing in front of the state senate next week for the Idaho Days celebration.

The event celebrates Idaho’s past, present and future and commemorates Idaho’s inception. Native tribes are an integral part of Idaho’s culture. With the help of senator Mark Nye, Lillian Vallely students will help celebrate that culture by performing a native dance.

“It’s a great culture to experience,” business manager for Lillian Vallely School, Kathy McDaniel said. “I think everybody needs the chance and the opportunity to see what these kids can do.”

The performance is happening next week at the state capital’s Lincoln Auditorium.

