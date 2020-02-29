Snowmobiler hospitalized after crash near West Yellowstone

Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-A 22-year-old woman from Uraguay was hospitalized Friday after a snowmobile accident 14 miles north of West Yellowstone. Her name was not released.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone and the Hebgen Basin Fire Department were called to the Big Sky Trail system at 11 a.m. Friday.

They said the woman missed a corner, went down an embankment, and crashed into a group of trees.

Another snowmobiler happened to pass by the accident and was able to provide GPS coordinates to rescuers.

Search and Rescue arrived with a specialized snow ambulance and transported the woman to a waiting Hebgen Basin Fire Department ambulance. She was taken to the Big Sky Medical Center for evaluation.