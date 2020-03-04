ISU Health Fair planned Thursday

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Live food demonstrations, educational health and wellness information booths, free or reduced-cost health screenings, and lifestyle activities will highlight the 30th annual Idaho State University Health Fair Thursday.

Faculty and students from the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences (KDHS) will offer blood pressure screenings, point-of-service diabetes screening tests, foot, dental, and hearing exams and medication reviews.

A "health action plan" team will also help people answer nutrition and lifestyle questions and review screening results.

Many of the more technical screenings did require blood work earlier, but post-health fair blood draws are available beginning Friday through March 15 at the Portneuf Medical Center Laboratory Services.

The health fair will also feature learning centers and educational booths sponsored by community businesses.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom.