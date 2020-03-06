Idaho insurance carriers to cover COVID-19 cost-sharing

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Association of Health Plans says its members have agreed to cover cost-sharing for Coronavirus Testing in cooperation with Governor Brad Little's defense plan.

Speaking on behalf of the Idaho Association of Health Plans, Steve Thomas issued the following statement:

"The health and well-being of all Idahoans is the chief priority of the Idaho Association of Health Plans. While there have been no reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho, we want to provide immediate peace of mind to our members so they know they can access in-network testing if necessary.

"Each plan has individually chosen to waive cost-sharing related to testing for coronavirus. Waiving these costs improves access to care and lets someone know he/she should remain at home to recover from the illness.

"We are supportive and in communication with Governor Brad Little during this time to help share the most up-to-date information on coronavirus.

"Finally, we encourage everyone to follow the CDC's guidelines to prevent coronavirus. Cover coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often, clean frequently touched surfaces, avoid close contact with those who are sick and stay at home if you do not feel well."

The Idaho Association of Health Plans is a state trade association comprised of Blue Cross of Idaho, Pacific Source, Regence Blue Shield of Idaho, and Select Health, the four major health insurance carriers doing business in Idaho.