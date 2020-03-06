Shoshone-Bannock Tribes review COVID-19 response

Local News

FT. HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are asking community members to take responsibility for their own precautions, as the Tribes work to minimize the risk of the COVID-19 virus.

The Tribes are developing contingency plans to ensure adequate health care to those who need it within reasonable response capabilities. At this point, the effort is focused on community education, communication, awareness and surveillance.

"Everyone needs to do your part--wash your hands and cover your cough. Prevention is the key," said Chairman Ladd Edmo. "Our local businesses, including our Casino, gas stations, and grocery store, are all taking extra precautions of sanitizing public spaces."

Due to daily changing health situations, the level of response will be adjusted based on recommendations from the CDC, IHS and the Eastern Idaho Health District. Edmo further indicates.

Some preventative measures may affect community activities. The Fort Hall Recreation Department has already postponed a basketball tournament, which normally draws players from all of Indian Country, to a later date. Some other events may be cancelled or rescheduled.

Tribal health officials are discussing proactive measures to ensure the helth and safety of the community. "To safeguard our community and Tribal employees, we are considering restricting employee work-related travels to those states with active covid-19 cases and to keep our people safe from this outbreak," said Tribes Executive Director Elese Teton.

The Tribes issued the following tips:

If you or a family member is exhibiting flu-like symptoms (fever, signs or symptoms of lower respiratory illness, cough or shortness of breath requiring hospitalization) ,stay home and call the Fort Hall Indian Health Service (I.H.S) at 208-238-5400 (Monday-Friday 8-5PM) or the community Health Resource Center at 208-478-3987 (Monday-Sunday12pm-8pm) or TEXT any concerns or questions to 208-530-9405 and a nurse will respond.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too. If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, place the tissue immediately into a trash can. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands. Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand, rub with at least 60% alcohol. Gently massage soap for 20 minutes prior to rinse. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

Unique tribal resources include the American Indian Health Commission.