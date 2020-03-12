Coronavirus risk still “low” in Idaho

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that, as of Thursday morning, the department has tested 93 samples for suspected Coronavirus, COVID-19. None have been positive. According to the department website, 4 of the 93 samples were from Oregon physicians.

The individual risk in Idaho is "low" at this time.

The department said it has enough material on hand to do 800 to 1000 samples.

You can track the latest Idaho testing data here.

Information on safety and prevention of the disease are available at the Centers for Disease Control website.