Australian company partners with ISU Accelerator

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Australian radiopharmaceutical company has signed a Product Supply Agreement with the Idaho State University Accelerator Center. Clarity Pharmaceuticals will produce a commercial supply of copper-67 (Cu-67).

The accelerator will supply Clarity with Cu-67 for planned clinical development. One of their products is used to treat neuroblastoma and prostate cancer patients in the United States. With help from the ISU accelerator, Clarity has already completed therapeutic studies in a range of cancer types in both countries.

Clarity's Executive Chairman, Alan Taylor, commented, "We are excited to bolster our relationship with IAC to further progress our pipeline of theranostic agents in the fight against cancer. IAC's electron accelerator capability enables Clarity to eliminate the reliance on supply from the limited number of aging nuclear reactors which currently produce therapeutic radionuclides such as lutetium-177. This gives Clarity the opportunity to move swiftly through clinical trials with its three main products."