Jazz encounter presents opportunity to American Heritage

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Encounters with the Utah Jazz created some concern, then an opportunity for the American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls this week.

The school moved to a full "virtual" program for its K-12 students beginning Friday. The virtual days will continue until March 19, when students are dismissed for a teachers workday then a week of spring break. The action came after two families had separate encounters with the Utah Jazz.

Two families of charter school students separately attended Utah Jazz basketball games in Salt Lake City. One was a parent, the other a caregiver. Both were seated within feet of the court and one even received a "high five" from Jazz Center Rudy Gobert.

Then, Gobert learned Wednesday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That, in part, prompted the NBA to temporarily freeze its schedule.

It also prompted both of the local people to voluntarily self-quarantine themselves. Their affected children then stayed home from school.

After visiting with Eastern Idaho Public Health, American Heritage Executive Director Jim Dalton said the school learned there was not a high risk to the school. But, the school's board of directors determined it would be best to be cautious and not bring students together in the building.

American Heritage is already approved to provide virtual days in Grades 6-12 and uses them at least once a month. For the next week, the school will extend that program to the younger grade levels as well.

While teachers and students try the virtual system, the school will have two weeks to sterilize its classrooms and see if the affected students or their families show any symptoms. So far, no one has.

Dalton said several other charter schools across the state are keeping a close eye on American Heritage's experiment as a potential answer to potentially more serious health issues in the future.