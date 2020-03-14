Blaine County Schools to close Monday

Local News

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Blaine County School District Board Chairman Keith Roark and Superintendent Dr. GwenCarol Holmes have announced that all schools and facilities are closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16 extending through Sunday, April 5, including the BCSD Community Campus.



According to a School District news release, this follows the announcement from the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) that a case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been confirmed in Blaine County.

BCSD Board of Trustees Chairman Roark stated, “We are working in coordination with SCPHD and decided in an abundance of caution to close schools. We realize this will cause hardship for many of our families in regards to childcare and daily nutrition. We hope to announce plans for providing nutrition services soon.”



All schools are closed until Monday, April 6.