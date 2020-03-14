Jackson enacts emergency COVID-19 ordinance

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Jackson Town Council has approved an emergency ordinance limiting the size of community gatherings.

Following a town hall meeting Saturday, the council took the action to reduce the likelihood of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Ordinance 1247 is effective immediately. It limits public and private gatherings to a maximum of no more than 100 persons or, if applicable, 50% of the maximum capacity allowed by the local fire marshal, up to a maximum of 250 people.

If hosts or sponsors implement COVID-19 risk mitigation measures listed in the ordinance, the maximums would not be prohibited. However, the Town Council has strongly urged hosts and sponsors to cancel all such gatherings.

Several business owners commented at Saturday's town hall. The Council stated that now is the time to work at flattening the curve and take actionto limit the possibility of community spread.

Teton County Health Officer, Dr. Travis Riddell noted that, “The size of the gathering is less important than density or proximity of the people participating.” Businesses are still operating and are encouraged to take precautions to reduce the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19 to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.

