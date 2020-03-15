Pocatello-Chubbuck School board to move ahead with classwork

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District will not close schools this week.

After a Sunday meeting, the school board said it was taking the action at the urging of other state and federal agencies. It will reconsider at a meeting Monday afternoon.

Parents and staff are advised, however, that any student or staff member exhibiting illness should stay home until he or she is fully recovered from the illness.

The ultimate responsibility for health and safety is up to parents.

The district did announce that for the week of March 16 through March 20, all learner absences will be excused. Parents should call the learner's school to report the absence.