Ammon Mayor encourages social distancing

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti is asking residents and businesses to consider canceling or postponing in-person events that involve 50 or more people for the next 8 weeks.

He said Ammon is taking steps to practice "social distancing" to help slow spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Ammon City Council and Planning and Zoning meetings will now be held either by telephone or video conferencing over the digital meeting service, "Zoom." Free access is available at zoom.com Those unable to attend by video conferencing or phone should contact the city at 208-612-4000.

All non-city meetings held on city properties have been canceled.

Other city events will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Coletti suggested that events of any size should only be carried out within CDC guidelines to protect vulnerable populations. Those recommendations include social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

The Mayor is also promoting commonsense hygiene and avoid areas that could put you at risk. He also advised people not to hoard food or supplies and encouraged people to look out for their neighbors.