Idaho Falls Mayor declares emergency

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has signed a local Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency.

The declaration is a tool employed by cities, counties and states to meet specific needs during times of emergency. In this case, it will help the city respond to the effects of closures, quarantines, and other impacts.

"A declaration of emergency is not a reflection on the state of readiness or ability to respond to everyday needs, it is just another way that we are being proactive to respond to this situation," said Mayor Casper "As we progress in our community response efforts, this is simply a tool to access funding and other resources that may be made available from state and federal levels that we wouldn't normally have access to."

The Mayor's declaration has been transmitted to Bonneville County Emergency Management and is expected to be ratified by the full City Council in the near future.