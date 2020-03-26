INL downsizes on-site staff

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho National Laboratory has transitioned to what it calls a "minimum-safe plus" status in response to the Governor's "Stay Home" declaration.

At that level, only select mission critical employees will continue to work on-site. INL security, fire department, and emergency management will also be maintained.

Approximately 1,000 employees will continue to report to work at INL facilities and about 3,900 will work remotely.

"We have moved to a minimum-safe plus status to do all we can to protect our staff and our community, while still serving the nation's needs," said INL Director Mark Peters. "INL has been anticipating and making contingency plans for this rapidly evolving situation. We have worked closely with the Department of Energy and other government sponsors to redefine the work that's truly essential given the changing circumstances."

At this time, officials say no INL employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

INL's Continuity Emergency Response Group (CERG) has been fully activated, and the transition to minimum-safe plus includes the following:

• Only essential staff will physically report to work at INL facilities. INL senior leadership will notify essential employees.

• Buses will operate regularly through the weekend. Beginning on Monday, March 30, there will be a limited bus service schedule, which will be communicated to essential employees.

• Employees are being asked to telecommute to the extent possible, and nonessential employees will not be allowed into INL facilities.

• Cafeterias will remain open to support essential staff, but only grab-and-go meals will be available. In-town cafeterias and coffee kiosks are closed.

• Any essential INL staff returning from travel (business and personal) outside the state or from a county in Idaho with confirmed community spread must self-quarantine for 14 days.

