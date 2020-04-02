Search for missing snowboarder continues

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming Search and Rescue teams have closed the Coal Creek parking lot as the search for a missing snowboarder continues in the wake of an avalanche.

The snowboarder was last seen by his partner, while descending Taylor Mountain, just west of Teton Pass Wednesday. Teams searched the avalanche path and debris pile on the south face of the 10,352 foot mountain. The search was called off at nightfall.

The team is using avalanche beacons, a probe line of seven people and a drone. Weather grounded a helicopter.

People are being asked to stay off of Taylor Mountain Thursday. Other areas of Teton Pass will be open, but back country users are advised to avoid it altogether because of the nature of the search effort.