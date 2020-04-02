START Bus adjusts Jackson schedules

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-START Bus will implement additional service reductions as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, the adjustments will primarily affect in-town shuttle and Teton Village routes. In addition to the reduction of commuter services and the modified spring schedule that is already in place.

Route 20 Green Line will move to a schedule of departures every even hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with return trips every odd hour from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Shuttle 1 and Town Shuttle 2 will reduce service to every 60 minutes from the Deloney Parking site. Shuttle 1 will operate from 6:05 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. and Shuttle 2 will run from 6:20 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Town Shuttle 2 will continue to pickup passengers at the Rancher and Hansen stop at 25 minutes after each hour and stop at the Pioneer Homestead stop at 3 minutes after each hour.

There is no change in ADA services and the Commuter Services to Teton Valley and Star Valley will remain unchanged from the adjusted levels announced March 30.

START has experienced a decrease in ridership of more than 50% below previous seasons.

"START Bus looks forward to ramping service back to normal levels as the nation works to recover from these extraordinary circumstances," said Darren Brugmann the Director of START Bus.

You can find route details here or call 307-733-4521.