Silver Star announces new hot spots

Local News

THAYNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Silver Star has added two new public Wi-Fi hot spots in Idaho Falls and Rexburg.

The Rexburg location is Arby's Restauarant at 478 N. 2nd East, where the Wi-Fi is directed east toward the old WalMart parking lot.

In Idaho Falls, the hot spot is in the Linden Park Elementary School parking lot at 890 Oxford Drive.

The outdoor locations are intended to support physical distancing, so people using the "hot spots" should be prepared to work from a vehicle and be dressed for the weather.

"We want to do what we can to support the communities we live and work in during this difficult time. If you don't have a place to access the internet for work or school, we hope that these locations are helpful in keeping business and learning moving forward. We want to thank the individuals and businesses that we have partnered with at these locations to help make this happen," said Paul Petersen, Silver Star Director of Sales & Customer Service.

Silver Star offered the following suggestions:

These are not permanent locations and are only being turned up during this time of need. These are controlled sessions; each connection is speed limited to allow for multiple concurrent users. The signal may be lessened if your line of sight to the access point is blocked by things such as trees or buildings. Your ability to access the signal is only as good as your device's antenna will allow. Please practice physical/social distancing while at these locations.

Silver Star has established hot spots in nine other locations in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.

You can find additional information here.