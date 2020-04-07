Teton County residents encouraged to wear cloth masks

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton County, Wyoming District Health officials are asking everyone to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other physical distancing measures may be difficult to maintain. Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell says that includes places like grocery stores, pharmacies, and crowded outdoor spaces like sidewalks and workplaces.

Citing scientific studies, Riddell said simple cloth face coverings slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have it, and do not know it, from transmitting it to others. He calls it a cooperative, "I protect you; you protect me," approach.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing. The face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which should be reserved for healthcare workers.