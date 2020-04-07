Water users can expect a good year

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Most of Idaho received below normal precipitation during March, except the Upper Snake and Lost River basins where the regions received 100 to 120% of normal monthly totals.

The Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) reports all of Idaho received less than normal water-year precipitation. The most notable shortfalls were noted in the Wood and Lost basins.

Monthly precipitation was above normal for March in all of the Upper Snake River sub-basins. Water-year-to-date precipitation for the Snake River above American Falls is just below normal at 95% and snowpack is 105% as of April 1.

Dam operators at Palisades reservoir are making room for snowmelt. Overall reservoir storage is 125% of normal and no reservoirs are below normal. The lowest streamflow forecast is for the Portneuf River at Topaz, which is around 78% of normal. Streamflow elsewhere is estimated at 95% to 125%, which means Upper Snake water users can expect adequate water supply for the runoff period.

As of April 1, the state is about half way through the traditional "water-year' and most of the way through its climatic wet season.