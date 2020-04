Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports there is another gas leak. This leak is at Beachs Corner.

The leak was caused by an excavator Wednesday.

35 E has been closed between 49 N and Highway 26.

Officials ask you avoid the area.

Intermountain Gas on scene.

**This is a breaking story. We will keep the story updated as more details are released.