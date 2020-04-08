Gas leak forces evacuation

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls firefighters evacuated homes on Lincoln Road, near the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and North Edmiston Drive, after report of a gas leak at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Intermountain Gas has crews on the scene to repair the leak, and fire department pumpers are standing by as a precaution. The damage was caused by an excavator that hit a gas line.

Fire Department officials said there was a strong smell of gas throughout the area.