Ammon educator nominated for national award

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sandcreek Middle School teacher Shanon Blosch, of Ammon, has been nominated for the Patricia Behring National History Day Teacher of the Year Award.

The award is sponsored in Idaho by the Idaho State Historical Society.

Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one middle school teacher for the $10,000 award.

"Teachers are among the greatest resources children have to develop the skills necessary to become critical thinkers," said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. "The nominees for the Behring Award have shown a dedication to teaching that goes beyond the classroom. I congratulate Ms. Blosch on her well-deserved nomination."

The national winner will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians, and will be announced on June 18, 2020, at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony held at the University of Maryland, College Park. Nominees' work must clearly illustrate the development and use of creative teaching methods that interest students in history, and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.