Business booming for Idaho potato processor

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idahoan Foods reports demand for its products is booming. It says orders were up 250% in March alone and the company anticipates increases in sustained demand going forward.

The company is the leading provider of mashed potatoes in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security recognizes the company as a critical agricultural industry. Idahoan Foods President and CEO Drew Facer said the company is dedicated to ensuring the safety of its 780 employees while continuing production.

"Our employees are what make our company so special and that's never been more apparent than it is right now in this defining moment," said Facer. "We're so proud of the work every team member in each facility is doing to continue feeding America when the country needs it most. We remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our team members by taking extraordinary precautions to maintain a safe workplace. I'm also pleased to announce that we've introduced expanded benefits and additional financial support to our front-line operations and warehouse teams to show our appreciation for their commitment."

Idahoan has also introduced new measures to show its appreciation for its front-line workforce and warehouse team members. That will include additional benefits and compensation for its 600 front-line workforce and is committing $600,000 in additional financial disbursements. Payments will be made retroactively to March 1,2020.

"We are adjusting to more than doubled demand from our retail customers. These are unprecedented times not only for our team, but also for consumers across the country who are more than ever leaning on trusted brands to feed their families," said Ryan Ellis, Vice President of Retail Marketing, Idahoan Foods. "We take the responsibility of continuing to provide families with Idahoan products very seriously. Our dedicated employees are at the forefront of making that possible."

Idahoan Foods said it is seeking 100 additional employees to join the team. You can find more information here. The same added benefits and compensation will be extended to new team members as well.