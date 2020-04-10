East Idaho administrators named to ICOM Board

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two eastern Idaho hospital administrators have been appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Meridian.

In addition to serving as CEO and President of the Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Rachel Gonzales (DM, RN, RODP) is currently currently serving as Chair of the Idaho Hospital Association.

Madison Memorial CEO Rachel Gonzales

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Sollis (MHA) was also appointed to the board.

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Sollis

Also named to the Board were Dr. David C. Pate, retired President and CEO of St. Luke's Health System in Boise and Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer of St. Alphonsus Health System in Boise.

The new terms begin July 1. Dr. Pate, who retired in January, will serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

"We are pleased to welcome an outstanding group of individuals to ICOM's Board of Trustees," said Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM President. "These are highly respected leaders in Idaho's health care landscape, whose combined experience, vision and dedication will be key to advancing the mission of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine."

"Our aspiration for ICOM is that it serves the needs of Idaho and the Mountain West by helping to educate high-quality physicians with an added focus on primary care and medically underserved areas," said Chet Burrell, Chairman of ICOM's Board of Trustees. "Our four new Trustees join a dedicated board committed to making this dream a reality."