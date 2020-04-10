East Idaho can expect full reservoirs

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Water Supply Committee met in Boise Friday with representatives of NOAA, NRCS, the Bureau of Reclamation and Idaho Power to review water supply projections.

There should be ample snowpack to ensure ample supply of water in eastern Idaho. Based on NRCS Snow Survey data, the Snake River at Heise was running at 106% of average on April 1. Snowpack was closer to 50% on the Big Wood and Little Wood drainages and 67% in the Big Lost River basin.

Upper Snake reservoir storage is above averae and is about 122% of average. Palisades Reservoir is 82% full. Outflow is expected to increase from 10,000 cfs Friday to 12,000 cfs by Monday.

As of this week, American Falls Reservoir is 99% full, Island Park is 86%, and Ririe Reservoir is at 72% of capacity.

The Henry's Fork and Upper Snake Reservoirs are expected to fill completely if Bureau of Reclamation managers time flood control releases correctly. "We're hoping for a perfect fill," said BOR spokesman Brian Stevens.

In the Boise area, reservoirs are at 70% of capacity. The Bureau of Reclamation is holding back water as much as possible right now to fill the reservoir system.