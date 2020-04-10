Second suspect charged in Idaho Falls kidnap case

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A second suspect in the kidnapping, robbery, and beating of an Idaho Falls woman last month is now in custody.

Tabatha McKnight was arrested by Idaho State Police Wednesday night and arraigned on Thursday. She is charged with first degree kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated battery.



McKnight is being held on $75,000 bond.

Maddeline McKenzie Ovard was arrested and charged in the case earlier. She is also being held on $75,000 bond.

Idaho Falls Police say additional individuals are still being sought as investigation of the case continues.



According to court documents, the female victim was sitting in a garage on Burlwood Drive, in Idaho Falls at around 8:30 p.m. on March 24, 2020. Three unknown people, entered the garage wearing masks. The victim identified two of the suspects as Maddeline Ovard and Tabatha McKnight. She stated that Ovard struck her in the face with a socket wrench and continued punching her with brass knuckles.

She told police that the two took money, her phone, and keys from her, then got into her 2007 white Ford Explorer. According to documents, they covered her face. The second suspect, identified as McKnight, then attempted to use a taser on her neck, but the device did not work.

At a second location, the victim said she was taken downstairs and beaten. She said Ovard threatened to "slice her throat" and "shoot her."

The woman told police that after about two hours, the suspects cleaned her up, took her to another vehicle, and drove her to the Wolverine Canyon area in Bingham County, where she was found by Sheriff's Deputies. She had sustained skull fractures, swelling around her face and a possible brain bleed, according to police.

A friend of the victim said he received videos from the woman's Facebook account, showing her bound and her head covered.



Ovard faces a preliminary hearing April 17. McKnight's next court appearance is scheduled April 22.