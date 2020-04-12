Drugs and drug paraphernalia found during search warrant served on home

Local News

No arrests reported yet

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant Thursday at a Tyhee Ave. home in American Falls. Investigators say they found numerous types of drugs and a large quantity of drug paraphernalia inside.

The Power County Sheriff's Office identified the residents as Mark Reaves, 58, and Tamy Reaves, 59, both of American Falls. Deputies say neither are in custody as of Sunday morning. Investigators say they are forwarding reports to the Power County Prosecutor’s Office for charging decisions.

The American Falls Police Department, The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and The Blackfoot Police Department also participated in the search.