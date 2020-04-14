Antler hunters urged to skip Jackson Hole this year

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Town of Jackson is encouraging antler hunters to resist a trip to the National Elk Refuge or other federal lands around the community this year.

Legally, the opening day for antler collection is May 1 at 12:01 a.m.

But this year, Jackson is under various state and local county health orders. The Teton District Health Officer has issued a recommendation that any visitors to Teton County, Wyoming, from any area outside of Teton County, Wyoming should limit their movement and gathering with other pople who are not their immediate household.

The town statement said, "In the face of a pandemic in our small Wyoming town, we are pleading to anyone who might be coming to Jackson to look for antlers to consider waiting until after this pandemic situation has been resolved. The elk will continue to shed. This may not be the year. Please do not put our compromised populations in greater risk of contracting COVID19.

"We, like you, value our family members - our fathers, our mothers, our grandparents. Please make these considerations before embarking on your trip to Jackson to hunt for alters this year.

"We have limited resources and one of the highest confirmed case percentages in all of Wyoming."

This year's Elk Fest and Antler Auction, and Old West Days, originally set to begin May 16, have already been postponed.