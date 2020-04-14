Roadwork resumes on Jackson South project

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Expect some delays on the Jackson South reconstruction project, just north of Hoback Junction, today.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is working onthe second half of the project. Tuesday, crews will again be setting girders on the bridge.

Delays could be up to 20 minutes while crews are on the road and cranes pick up the girders.

"We are trying to get these done as soon as possible. We have to get the work platform out of the river soon. So the first impact to traffic will be the morning commuters, but we will keep one-way traffic going with priority for northbound. In the afternoon, we will give priority to southbound traffic," Resident Engineer Bob Hammond said.

The project is the second half of a broader corridor improvement project between the Hoback Junction and Jackson on US 26/89/189/191. The scope of work for this job includes grading, draining, full depth reclamation, paving and a bridge replacement, placing post-tensioned precast concrete retaining walls, as well as miscellaneous work on approximately 3 and a half miles of roadway. The contract was awarded to Oftedal Construction, Inc. this past May for about 67.5 million dollars.