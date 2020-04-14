Rumors of Sandy Downs fate are greatly exaggerated
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation officials are exploring ways of keeping facilities maintained under the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the biggest challenges could be Sandy Downs. Earlier this year, Ida-Racing which had operated horse-racing activities there, announced it was cancelling its entire year of events.
That left the city of Idaho Falls with no revenue and no seasonal workers to maintain the facilities.
Parks and Recreation is considering options, but has made no decisions. Rumors have started that the city intends to shut it down, but city spokesman Bud Cranor says that is not the case.
He said there have been no serious proposals and no formal city council consideration regarding Sandy Downs at this time.
Comments
1 Comment
Why not use employees from the sections of P & R which have been closed (the city pool, indoor recreation ‘classes’, etc.) for basic maintenance out at Sandy Downs? As opposed to one I saw last week picking up litter along the Pinecrest golf course fence alongside Holmes . THIS particular ‘temp’ city litter-collector moved with a lethargy admired by sedated SLOTHS. Were he to move at the same ‘pace’ out at Sandy Downs, at least his relative ‘value’ would be less noticed by city taxpayers.
As far as ‘rumors’ go….when I was in HIGH SCHOOL, there was one about the nuclear submarine in the LAKE beneath Area 52 (then called, if memory serves, the A.E.C. Site?); aquifer apparently being a synonym hijacked and used for ‘lake’.
Rumors are started by stupid people who wish to appear–through some sort of ‘secret’ knowledge, whether about Sandy Downs to the south, OR Sandy RANCH to the west–smarter than their equally dense acquaintances. The rumors are passed along, each dip**** adding a little something TO it until….well….by NEXT month maybe the ‘lake’ AND the nuclear sub will be UNDER Sandy Downs! 😉