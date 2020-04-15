Ammon considers joining Bonneville County Fire District

Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Ammon City Council is considering a proposal to join the Bonneville County Fire District this year.

The city currently operates it's own fire department.

The city has scheduled two public hearings to consider the proposal.

Mayor Sean Coletti says a city analysis indicates the move would reduce overhead and eliminate jurisdictional boundaries. The move would provide a larger, dedicated revenue stream which would reduce costs-per-person for fire protection.

He said the move would not result in any cost increase, but would help Ammon get closer to meeting higher National Fire Protection Association standards. Coletti said the Fire District already has additional stations to the north and south of Ammon and has the resources for an additional station on the east side of town. That would provide improved fire and rescue service to residents of Ammon.

The first public hearing will be held at the City Council meeting on May 27 at 7 p.m. The second hearing is scheduled May 21 at 7 p.m. A final vote on the proposal will be made no earlier than the June 4 City Council meeting. All of the hearings will be conducted via Zoom.