Jackson makes changes to parking structure rules

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Town of Jackson is making some changes to the rules at the Parking Garage it hopes will make more space available for downtown workers and shoppers.

Public Works Department crews are removing "Taxi 2 Fly" parking signs at the structure on the corner of South Milward and West Simpson Streets. The spaces will now be opened to all members of the public.

A 2019 parking study recommended the move to convert the upper portions of the parking garage to 48-hour public parking. The intended outcome is to increase parking availability in the garage that can be used by employees, customers, and visitors.

That will make all four levels of the parking garage available for up to 48 hours at a time. According to the rules, after a 48-hour use, a vehicle must vacate the building for a minimum of 4 hours before returning. No commercial, freight, or trailers will be allowed to park there.

"The Jackson Police Department would like to thank those who voluntary comply with laws that pertain to the parking garage and signage," said Police Chief Todd Smith. "This ensures equal access to all residents and visitors who utilize the facility to run errands and shop in the downtown area."