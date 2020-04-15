Yellowstone River Bridge construction approved

Local News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Construction is expected to begin as early as the spring of 2022 on a replacement to the Yellowstone River Bridge in Yellowstone National Park.

National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds signed a finding of No Significant Impact for an environmental assessment to replace the stucture. The bridge is located on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction.

The park considered three alternatives and selected Alternative B for the project. That calls for a replacement bridge to be constructed on a new alignment about 500 feet south of the existing bridge location. About one mile of new road will be built to line up with the new location. Parking, pullouts, and the Yellowston River Picnic Area will also be redesigned and reconstructed to accommodate increased visitor use.

The existing bridge will remain in use while the new bridge is under construction. The bridge will be removed and the area rehabilitated after the new bridge is complete.

Construction work will last about three consecutive years, depending on funding.