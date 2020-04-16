Pavement work planned at Byington & Sand Dunes

Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-With its summer season set to start May 8, the Upper Snake River Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management will begin an asphalt seal coating project at the Egin Lakes Campground and Day Use area April 27.

Recreation sites at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes will remain open, but could result in some inconvenience.

The BLM closes the campground seasonally to overnight camping as the weather gets colder and visitation decreases. The water system is shut off and winterized to prevent broken pipes due to freezing temperatures. The campground reopens annually in May as the weather warms up and visitation increases.

"We are asking the visitors for their cooperation during this needed work so the access road remains serviceable to the public," said Jeremy Casterson, BLM Upper Snake Field Manager.

The area sees over 250,000 visitors per year. The white quartz dunes also provides an important environment for a variety of plants and animals and critical winter range for elk, mule deer, and moose.

The Byington Boat Access along the South Fork of the Snake River will also receive crack seal, seal coat, and striping this spring. That work is scheduled the same week. The work will temporarily prevent use of the boat ramp and raft launch takeout facilities.