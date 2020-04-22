Idaho Foodbank accepts $1,000 donation

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Foodbank in Pocatello accepted a $1,000 donation from All Under One Roof LGBT Advocates of Southeast Idaho (AUOR) Tuesday.

AUOR said it believed in supporting the same community that has supported the organization through "deeds and donations" for more than 8 years.

The Idaho Foodbank says it can convert every dollar donated into five meals. The donation will be used to purchase 5,000 meals for food-insecure men, women, and children in southeast Idaho.