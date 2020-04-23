Teton County, Wyoming man is latest COVID-19 victim

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-A Teton County, Wyoming resident has died of COVID-19.

The Wyoming Department of Health says the victim was previously identified as one of Wyoming's laboratory confirmed cases. It was an older man, hospitalized in another state, who had existing conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.

There have now been 7 reported deaths in Wyoming, 326 lab-confirmed cases, and 121 probable cases.