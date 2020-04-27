Teton County extending access restrictions

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming Commissioners have voted to extend public access restrictions at all County buildings through Monday, May 4.

The Board said it took the action to practice and encourage social distancing and to limit interaction between county employees and the public.

County offices and departments will remain open and providing service through alternative methods.

Requests should be directed to a particular county department by phone or e-mail to make arrangements.

