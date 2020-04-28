Be bear aware

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Back country visitors should be prepared for bear encounters.

That's the advice of Idaho Fish and Game Department conservation officers, who say the animals are beginning to emerge from their winter hibernation.

"We are definitely seeing both grizzlies and black bears coming out of their dens and becoming active across the state," says Wildlife Biologist Jeremy Nicholson. "This is a good time of year to brush up on your 'Bear Aware' skills and remember to carry your bear spray with you and have it readily accessible when you venture into the woods."

People living in mountain communities are also reporting heightened bear activity.

One of the first sightings was a black bear, who spent the winter in a backyard tree in the Ashton area. Nicholson caught pictures of the bear's waking hours using a trail camera to document the event.

Since they behave differently, be sure to understand how to tell the difference between a black bear and a grizzly.

It is illegal to kill a grizzly bear except in self-defense. Anyone walking in the back country should carry approved bear pepper spray and be prepared to use it.