Idaho Falls school board approves budget

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls school board has approved a new FY-21 budget.



In order to hold off a state funding cut, the board will dip into the district’s reserve accounts.



The state has ordered a 1% holdback for Fiscal Year 20 and another 5% holdback for Fiscal Year 2021.



The school board will use up to $2 million in reserve funds to cover the state cuts.



Board spokesperson Margaret Wimborne said, “It is not a long-term strategy, but it allows us to get through this next year with minimal cuts and impacts on our classrooms.”



The school board has also ratified its end of a new contract agreement with the Idaho Falls Education Association. Teachers are holding a virtual ratification meeting this week.