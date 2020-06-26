Food box distribution comes to Pocatello Saturday

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-In cooperation with the Pocatello Christian Outreach Center, the Farmers to Families Food Box program will return to Pocatello for a community distribution Saturday.



As part of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the distribution plans to serve approximately 800 households with approximately 1,600 food boxes. It is intended to allow food assistance to flow quickly while aiding farmers and ranchers.



Each household will receive two 25-pound boxes of food containing milk, butter, cheese, cooked meats, and a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.



The food must be given away for free and there are no eligibility or documentation requirements.



To maintain health and safety, it will be a drive-through distribution. People will stay in their cars as volunteers will put the food boxes in their trunks or back seats.

The distribution will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, in the ShopKo parking lot at 4155 N. Yellowstone Highway, in Pocatello.