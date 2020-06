Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bureau of Land Management fire crews fully contained the Lead Draw Fire, 3 miles south of Pocatello, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire started on Forest Service land at around 2 p.m. Eight BLM, Forest Service, and Pocatello Valley fire engines were sent to the fire, along with a helicopter.

The fire was mapped at about 18 acres.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.