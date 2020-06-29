Idaho gas prices fall

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho gas prices fell 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week to an average $2.28 per gallon.



GasBuddy surveyed 802 gas stations across the state.



Nationwide, prices rose 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to an average $2.17 per gallon.



Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said national prices have risen each of the last nine weeks. He said that is due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in many states that have lowered demand for gasoline.



"Last week, U.S. gasoline demand fell 0.4%, not exactly a staggering figure, but data from later in the week pointed to much more noticeable drops, which may be a coming trend as authorities in some U.S. states rescind their re-openings,” said DeHaan. “Motorists across the country will likely be influenced by what develops in those areas- improvement and a slowdown in COVID would cause gas prices to continue rising, while a continued resurgence in COVID-19 cases and a drop in gasoline demand will mean lower gas prices."

You can find latest prices across the country here.