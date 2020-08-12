Restrictions ease as Wyoming health orders extend

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has updated the state’s health orders to ease some restrictions on the size of permitted outdoor gatherings, beginning August 16.



Public Health Order Number 2 was amended to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity. It will allow groups with a maximum of 1,000 people, as long as social distancing and increased sanitation measures are in place.



Indoor gatherings in a confined space will remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.



“We are seeing promising trends but we want to continue to exercise caution as schools around the state prepare for reopening,” Gordon said. “We have seen outdoor events occur safely this summer and we want to ensure that schools are able to host spectators for their outdoor activities this fall.”



Faith-based gatherings, like church services and funeral homes, will be permitted to continue to operate without restrictions, even though social distancing will be “encouraged.”



Public Health Order Number 1 includes a requirement that students wear face coverings in schools in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the order.



The Governor’s office said Wyoming has averaged 30 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases per day over the past 14 days.



Face coverings are still recommended in public settings and Wyoming’s “Dashboard” continues to be rated “Concerning.”

Here are the updated (10th) orders.