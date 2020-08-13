Fat Geek gives computers to students

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fat Geek Computer Service owner Monte McCall has been working on computers ever since he was a kid.

Now, he wants to give computers to kids who need one for school.

"A lot of them have gone to either people that have too many kids and not enough Chromebooks, laptops, or computers," McCall said. "Some have gone to kids that just didn't have any at all."

McCall's wife is a teacher so he saw the problem of kids not having technology at home first hand. He is hoping to giveaway 30 computers before school starts this Fall.

"Im working on four or five right now and this one's going to a lady with some kids that don't have one," McCall said. "She's supposed to come pick it up today."

McCall says plenty of his customers in the area donate money, parts, or even their old computers.

If you would like to donate or reach out for a computer, you can visit McCall's Facebook page here.